WILLCOX- Working within the community, AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) are celebrated during AmeriCorps week.
Annually, 75,000 AmeriCorps members work in more than 20,000 nonprofits, schools, and community organizations across the country. AmeriCorps is supported by the federal agency Corporation for National and Community Service. The week celebrating Americorps workers is March 8 to 14, 2020.
In Willcox, Jordan Parrish is a VISTA member currently working for the City of Willcox as a Business Engagement Specialist. Parrish has been a VISTA at the City of Willcox since September 2019. Among his multiple projects, he has been working with the city as well as the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. Parrish has made headway with local businesses to bring Willcox online.
“Americorps have been a way for me to test what I learned in the classroom in the real world. It's one thing to read about economic development in a book, it's an entirely different matter when you're working with real world challenges,” said Parrish. “You learn so much more from doing than from reading.”
Aileen Lee is a VISTA Community Outreach Specialist for the Northern Cochise Community Hospital. Alongside a plethora of her projects, Lee has worked with Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) in the effort to educate the community on how to properly administer the opioid antidote Naloxone. Aileen Lee has been a VISTA since August 2019.
“For me, the most rewarding part is that it has been so much more than a job - but an opportunity to be a part of a community. When I implement new programs, such as WASA's naloxone training outreach to Winchester Heights, I get to see the direct impact. The members at the Rose C. Allan Senior Learning center have become my friends, and I've gotten to know their families on Sundays, when I play my violin at the local Catholic Church,” said Lee. “I find the work I do so meaningful, because it is not about me. I work with everyone in the community to put existing pieces together. Without their support, none of the work I have done would have been possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.