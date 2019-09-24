WILLCOX- The mobile home was lifted into the air and then slid off its foundation to the side.
The mobile home was located on Hamilton Road, outside of Willcox. Three children were in the home, along with their father, Anthony Bracamonte, and Antony’s father Robert Bracamonte. The tornado hit the home at roughly 9:45pm. The children inside the home were a 12 year old boy, a 7 year old girl, and a one year old baby. The father of the children had placed a pizza in the oven when the windows began to rattle.
“They were all in the rooms and my son heard the window shaking and he went to go hold it. My boyfriend was in the room and he called for him and they were both holding the window then my son tried to run and he fell,” said the mother of the children Brianna Marquez. “I guess it picked up the trailer, the window busted through. Everything broke, the window and the other window broke too. They all fell and they had cuts all over them. My son has a fractured hand and my boyfriend has stitches on his side.”
During the tornado the fridge slid from its place in the kitchen over 12 feet across the home and was wedged against the back door trapping the occupants inside until pried away. Pantry contents were flung everywhere, and dishes were scattered on the floor. When the Range News walked through the home on Tuesday, blood was on the floor as the entire home remained shifted to one side.
“All the furniture is wet. Everything is wet. We were renting it. We don’t have renter’s insurance,” said Marquez.
The injuries sustained by the individuals within the home are not life threatening but they were transported to the Northern Cochise Community Hospital Monday night. However, if anyone would want to assist the Marquez family, their gofundme page is in the link below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.