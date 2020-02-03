WILLCOX — Healthy roads can pave the way to prosperity, and proper road maintenance is on the minds of the Willcox City Council.
In an Arizona Range News podcast titled “What's New Willcox,” Willcox Mayor Mike Laws, Vice Mayor Tim Bowlby, and City Manager Caleb Blaschke discussed several topics including local tourism, community cleanup and bringing Willcox online, as well as the push to maintain Willcox roads.
In January, Laws and Blaschke testified before the Senate Transportation Committee and brought attention to the fact that Arizona Department of Transportation is responsible for roads in Willcox and the city is unable to maintain these roads, thus drawing criticism and complaints from the locals, such as Rex Allen Drive and Haskell Avenue.
According to Laws, Willcox road maintenance was not on the near horizon for ADOT.
“We went before the (committee) and made our point last Thursday and they received us very well. I told them, I said, ‘Look, we’re not allowed to touch this road because it doesn’t belong to the City of Willcox,’ ” Laws said. “I said, ‘We’re not even on a 20-year plan to fix these roads and we couldn’t even if we wanted to because we’ve been told don’t touch them they’re our roads.’ And it’s a liability thing, I get it.
“We were received very well and the next day, on Friday, Senator (David) Gowan and Representative Becky Nutt called us and said ‘We’re having ADOT down there today, they’re going to be taking pictures, they’re going to measure.’ In one day. It went from a 20-year plan to one day. It seems to be going very well.”
“We’re working right now with (Gowan) and Senator Livingston on potentially creating a bill to redo Haskell Avenue and Rex Allen Drive. We really appreciate their hard work on it. They realize Willcox is booming right now,” Blaschke said. “It costs the city $400,000 dollars a year for the city just to maintain our roads to where they are at. (Highway User Revenue Fund) funds now only pay $200,000. They used to pay for it all. They no longer can do that.”
For the complete interview, visit www.willcoxrangenews.com/podcast.
