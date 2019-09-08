August 31
11:12 a.m. - Medics responded to Railroad Park for an unknown medical issue. A patient was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
11:22 a.m. - Officers responded to S. First for an alarm.
6:44 p.m. - Officers responded to W. Soto St. for criminal damage done to a window screen.
September 2
2:49 p.m. - Willcox Police Department received a call about a possible structure fire at W. Hardy Rd. Willcox Fire responded to the area and found the house fully involved and collapsing. The owner of the home did not want the fire put out. Willcox Fire remained on scene to monitor the area in case the fire spreads to brush and grass.
7:15 p.m. - Medics responded to N. Bowie for a 32-year-old male with a diabetic issue. The subject refused medical treatment.
September 3
6:45 a.m. - Medics responded to S. Bowie for a 50-year-old female having difficulty walking. The patient was transported to N.C.C.H.
11:54 a.m. - Medics responded to a residence for a male subject who had low blood sugar. The subject was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
5:31 p.m. - Medics responded to Keiller Park for an elderly female who fell. The subject was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
7:45 p.m. - Medics responded to N. Lincoln in Bowie for a 77-year-old male with weakness. The subject was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
September 4
2:19 p.m. - Officers responded to S. Tucson St. for a domestic disturbance.
September 6
8:02 a.m. - An officer responded to S Bowie on a request to take weapons for safekeeping. Call was cleared with 3 weapons brought to PD
8:42 a.m. - WEMS responded to N Sunset Strip for an elderly male that had fallen. Patient was transported to the NCCH.
8:51 a.m. - An officer made contact with an elderly female on N. Arizona for a welfare check. The lady needed no further assistance.
9:48 a.m. - An officer responded to the transfer station to pick up ammo that was found.
7:32 p.m. - WEMS responded to W. Lewis St for a fall. Lift assist only.
9:19 p.m. - WEMS responded to S Collins Farm Rd for cardiac issues.
September 7
3:49 a.m. - An officer cited and released 2 female subjects for Domestic Violence on W. Hoch Lane.
6:52 a.m. - An officer arrested a female juvenile on a warrant. The juvenile was transported to Juvenile Detention in Sierra Vista.
11:46 a.m. -WFD responded to N. Biddle for bees in the water meter. Shot off valve.
1:55 p.m. - An officer responded to McDonalds for a female subject who was being irate with the employees. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the female involved. The subject’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
1:52 p.m. A detective responded to SSVEC for a report of counterfeit money
2:57 p.m. - Medics responded to W. Soto for difficulty breathing.
4:51 P.M. - WEMS responded to W Kinchilla St for a male that needed to be checked out for bug bites and possible dehydration. Patient was transported to Mt. Graham Hospital.
9:15 P.M. - WEMS responded to WHS for a minor having difficulty breathing and Cardiac Issues. Patient was transported to Tucson Medical Center.
