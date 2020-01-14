Treating the patient

Sunsites-Pearce firefighter Amy Vinik and Captain Terry Tingle care for a mannequin baby patient, as the baby’s mother, portrayed by NCCH employee Frances DeLaCruz, is cared for by NCCH Nurse Pam Ellsworth during the emergency planning exercise at NCCH in 2018.

 Steve Reno Photo/Arizona Range News

WILLCOX — Northern Cochise Community Hospital will hold an emergency drill Wednesday, Jan. 15, with staff conducting emergency management exercises from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The countywide exercise will include hazardous material training, patient triage and treatment, emergency management techniques and more.

The hospital and clinics will be open as usual to serve the community.

For more information call 520-766-6514.

