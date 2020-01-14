WILLCOX — Northern Cochise Community Hospital will hold an emergency drill Wednesday, Jan. 15, with staff conducting emergency management exercises from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The countywide exercise will include hazardous material training, patient triage and treatment, emergency management techniques and more.
The hospital and clinics will be open as usual to serve the community.
For more information call 520-766-6514.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.