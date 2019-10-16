October 7
9:15 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Fort Grant Rd. for an elderly male that was not feeling well.
4:17 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Cox Rd. for a fall. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
6:53 p.m. — Officers responded to the boxing gym for a burglary.
8:40 p.m. — Officers responded to the Royal Western Lodge for a disturbance. A male subject was arrested and booked into jail.
9:22 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the high school for a fall. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
October 9
2:33 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the Holiday Inn for a 34-year-old male with mental health issues. The call was canceled.
3:12 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject at Circle K for underage consumption and theft.
4:45 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire Department responded to a traffic accident at I-10, MP 344. Medical attention was not needed. The call was canceled on the scene.
October 10
2:25 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Cochise St. for an 83-year-old male who fell. He was transported to NCCH.
3:27 p.m. — An officer arrested a male subject on a warrant out of JP4.
10:23 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Cox Rd. for a female that is 36-weeks pregnant having complications. The patient was transported to NCCH.
October 11
4:22 p.m. — Medics responded to the Indy Race Track for a driver who crashed into the wall. The patient refused medical treatment.
October 12
12:34 p.m. — Officers took a report of lost property at Safeway.
3:50 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Hoch for an ongoing domestic situation. The male party involved was arrested and booked into jail.
4:49 p.m. — Officers and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 blocks of W. Airport Rd. for a two-vehicle, noninjury accident. CCSO took the report.
October 13
1:15 a.m. — Officers cited and released a male subject for driving on a suspended license at Downen and Bowie.
