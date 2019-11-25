WILLCOX- In the stress of the winter months, the Willcox Community Food Pantry relies on the donations of the community to see those in need through the tough times.
The annual pantry donation collection will begin on Friday, September 29 with Salvation Bellringers from 10 am to 6 pm outside of the Willcox Safeway.
“We do this every year and we’re collecting money and food products. Our goal is 30,000 pounds (of donated items). We met that goal last year and we’re hoping to meet it this year. One dollar donated equals one pound of food, if they give us a dollar we can buy a pound of food basically,” said pantry director Nell Worden. “Money is better because I can make that money go farther. A lot of the time I can get sales and discounts for food and I can make that dollar go from one pound to two pounds. A lot of people don’t like that, they like to give food, and that’s fine too.”
The pantry will have the food pantry donation box in front of the bellringers outside of the Willcox Safeway on Friday. Donations are also accepted at the pantry as well as the Willcox Methodist Church.
