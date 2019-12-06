COCHISE COUNTY- The nonprofit Western Watersheds Project is suing the Bureau of Land Management over cattle grazing permits issued for the Badger Den allotment.
The Western Watersheds Project (WWP) is an environmental watchdog group with a key interest in overseeing public land that is inhabited by various types of wildlife. On December 4 the Range News was sent a press release informing the public that the WWP is now suing the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) over permitting grazing to commence in the Badger Den allotment north of Bowie in the San Simon Valley. According to the press release, the BLM’s actions are allegedly illegal, and the area is severely degraded by historical overgrazing.
“Cattle haven’t been allowed here for decades, yet this area is absolutely hammered by livestock,” said attorney Cyndi Tuell, Western Watersheds Project’s Arizona and New Mexico Director in the recent WWP press release. “The failure of the BLM to follow the law or recognize the slow recovery time of southwestern desert ecosystems is unbelievable, especially given the tremendous effort the agency has spent to restore small pieces of these damaged public lands.”
According to the WWP, the Badger Den allotment permit was canceled by the BLM in 1991, since the permittee locked gates to public land and refused to remove livestock as permit required. Following this, in 2018 the WWP claims the BLM used a process to authorize the transfer of the canceled permit which didn’t allow public involvement. Calling the permit a zombie permit, the WWP filed a lawsuit against the BLM concerning the allotment grazing on December 4.
The Range News sought out the input of the BLM in regards to the Badger Den allotment, as well as the current grazing situation.
“Through a decision in 1991 (affirmed by Interior Board of Land Appeals in 1993), the BLM canceled the Badger Den Allotment livestock grazing permit due to illegal trespass on the allotment. We want to make sure people understand that this 1991 decision did not close the Badger Den Allotment to livestock grazing by other potential permittees. The truth is that the allotment has been since transferred to a new permittee who has remained a good steward of these rangelands. Currently, maintenance has begun on some of the Badger Den Allotment’s range improvements, per the agreement with that permittee,” said a BLM representative.
The BLM told the Range News that they will continue to monitor the allotment for nothing less than three consecutive years after the enactment of the agreement. The permittee is using the allotment with reduced livestock numbers. After the monitoring, the BLM will evaluate the impacts that the livestock has made and a Land Health Evaluation will be done followed by a permit renewal process. The renewal process will be enacted by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis. According to the BLM representative, the NEPA analysis includes public input.
In the legal documents presented to the court, which can be seen here, the WWP made multiple requests, one of which being that the court declare the transfer of the permit unlawful. Also, the court was requested to order the BLM manager and BLM itself to complete an environmental analysis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.