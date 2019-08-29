WILLCOX- Do you know the code word?
The Willcox school aged children from grades fourth through 6 were gathered in the high school auditorium on Thursday to listen to Chief of Public Safety Dale Hadfield discuss stranger danger. This informational lecture was scheduled due to the fact that in the past month two individuals in the Willcox area attempted to give children rides home from school. These individuals have yet to be identified or apprehended by police. Because of these incidents, the Willcox School District as well as the Willcox Police Department have encouraged everyone within the community to teach their children the importance of avoiding contact with strangers.
“How many of you guys ever had your parents have somebody come pick you up that you've never met before?” Willcox Department of Public Safety Director Dale Hadfield asked the attending students.
Over 20 Willcox students raised their hands, indicating that they had been given a ride home by someone they had never met before.
“Really? You guys have gotten into cars with people you don’t know?” Hadfield asked.
The auditorium erupted as children tried to explain in mixed tones as the police personnel and attending adults glanced around at each other. After this, Hadfield stressed the importance of having a code word within family circles in the effort to keep children safe from predators posing as family or authority figures.
“If you don’t know them, don’t get in the car with them,” Hadfield said.
“That’s scary (the kids admitting to have ridden home with a stranger). That’s the biggest thing we’re worried about right there. We want to have the parents sit down and have a conversation with their kids about this and be vigilant. School is a safe zone but to and from school can be treacherous at times,” said Willcox middle school principal Mike Patterson. “The biggest thing is to get the word out to the kids. We want to be proactive. There has already been a couple instances already where somebody has tried to pick up the kids so we’re trying to make the kids and the parents aware as much as we can. That was the purpose of the assembly today.”
Tips on stranger safety for kids:
Watch out for strangers in cars. Watch out for cars that follow you.
When using a computer, be careful who you talk to.
Take care of each other. Always stay with your friends, family, or parents and never walk off alone.
Don't talk to strangers.
Be careful when answering the door.
Know a safe zone.
-Source: Safety4kids.com.au
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.