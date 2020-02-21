WILLCOX- A regulation relaxation bill on Arizona wineries could create new possibilities.
The HB2876 bill passed out of the House Commerce Committee with a unanimous vote on Tuesday. HB2876 reduces regulation on Arizona wineries, allowing the farming operations to expand without limits on their production.Currently, Arizona Wine Makers.
There are roughly 30 states with a producer, distributor, and retailer distribution system. Farm winery license allows small wineries to avoid the system through self distribution. However, the self distribution of farm wineries must stay under the 20,000 gallon capacity limit. The HB2876 bill could, if passed completely, could drastically reduce the 20,000 gallon capacity limit.
“As a representative of rural Arizona, I have a deep understanding of what wineries have done to help establish and grow a sustainable agriculture industry in Willcox, Cochise County, and the State as a whole. An approximated $3.6 million dollar tax revenue stream to local and State revenues underlines its importance to the overall economy. Hindering these local and family-owned businesses from expanding is hindering growth in rural Arizona - not a win-win for the State. We need to give small businesses the ability to expand, create local jobs, and grow rural economies,” said Arizona District 14 Representative Becky Nutt regarding the bill.
When the Arizona Range News reached out to District 14 House of Representatives member Gail Griffin regarding the bill, she was supportive of it.
“A great business economic boom for our rural Arizona is our wineries, and I totally support it,” Griffin said. “I haven’t heard anybody in opposition as of yet. But I look forward to working in support of our wineries that we have in rural Arizona.”
When the Arizona Range News approached Willcox local Rod Keeling of Keeling-Schaefer Vineyards, Keeling was hopeful but not confident in the ability of the bill to pass. According to Keeling, Arizona winemakers have received continuous opposition when it comes to releasing regulation and restraints on Arizona wine production.
“It’s been a long battle but a group of our Arizona winemakers got tired of wasting time and they’ve got a sponsor to submit the bill,” said Rod Keeling. “I'm not sure if it’s going to be passed. It’s going to be tough. We’re up against the big liquor distributors. They're going to be opposed to it and they’re going to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to beat it. We’ve been in a fight with those guys before way back. If we get it passed it probably won’t be a bad idea. But it’s the stuff that we haven’t been able to get. We’ve been working around the fringes of this for the past 5 or 6 years. They’ve just been really hard on us. There’s been a lot of opposition in the liquor industry to the growth of vineyards and the wine business. Primarily from the distributor side,” said Keeling.
Keeling told the Range News that he feels that the bill will be a large legislative fight. However, if it passed, it would mean healthy outcomes for Cochise and Graham County.
“It would have a huge impact economically (if passed). It would change Willcox as a visitation area. It would bleed over to all the towns in Graham County because they have great locations for wine growing,” said Keeling. “I could go on and on, but the bottom line is it could transform Southeastern Arizona and bring so much money in. It would create so many jobs and this is the first step. We’ve got to get rid of that capacity limit.”
