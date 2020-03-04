WILLCOX- A plethora of stolen items recovered in a Benson home.
Hope D Tripp, 29, and Paul Hopkins, 38, were arrested Monday in connection with a burglary that occurred at a Willcox business, Hansen Brothers, on December 26 2019. According to the Willcox Department of Public Safety press release, the lengthy investigation reached a catalyst after stolen items were sold in the Benson area. A search warrant was procured, and on Monday the Willcox Police Department, as well as the Benson Police Department, searched the residence within Benson.
The search of the residence revealed a variety of stolen items including firearms and antique swords, as well as drug paraphernalia and suspected illicit drugs. Tripp and Hopkins were booked into the Cochise County Detention Center.
“I would like to thank individuals who stepped forward and provided the information regarding this case, you made the difference and allowed the Willcox and Benson Police Departments to recover the victim’s property,” said Willcox Director of Public Security Dale Hadfield in the release. “You are making a difference in the community.”
Hopkins has been charged with burglary, possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property, endangerment, as well as misconduct with a weapon among other charges. Tripp was charged for possession of marijuana, endangerment, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
