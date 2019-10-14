WILLCOX — Two training sessions on how to administer the opioid antidote Naloxone will be coming to Willcox.
Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) has partnered with the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center to put on an informative lecture on how to properly administer Naloxone. The training, specifically geared to community members, will be Nov. 5, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The lecture will be at the Community Center at 320 W. Stewart Rd., in Willcox. Individuals attending the lecture can receive a Naloxone kit provided by Sonoran Prevention Works after the presentation.
Naloxone is an opioid antidote that counters the effects of opioids and can save the life of an overdose victim.
The Range News touched base with WASA’s coordinator Alicia Hernandez to find out more about the educational seminar and its importance.
Arizona Range News: Will there be anything different from the last time you held a community educational event regarding the opioid antidote?
Hernandez: This will be the same information/educational wise. The only difference is our first event of the day (at 3 p.m.) is for professionals in our community. We encourage all local businesses to send at least one of their employees to this event, also any healthcare providers or law enforcement who would like to receive this training if they have not yet or would like a refresher or even if they just want to go get a Naloxone kit, we would love to have them there. The second event that day (at 6 p.m.) is strictly for community members. There will be no healthcare providers or law enforcement.
Arizona Range News: Why have you scheduled another event? Many communities only have one yearly.
Hernandez: The reason for the second event in less than a year is to just try and reach the needs of our community. Not everyone got a chance to go our last event and we want to make sure we can get as many people as possible trained and informed on administering Naloxone.
Arizona Range News: Will this event be available in Spanish as well as English?
Hernandez: If we have an interest in (a) Spanish (translation), we will definitely make that happen.
Arizona Range News: Is there anything you would like to add?
Hernandez: The grant that the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy has to facilitate this training ends in November, and Aileen (an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer here in town) saw this additional training as a way to build more sustainability. Once you are trained on how to administer Naloxone you can train someone else. So we hope that everyone is able to make it out to at least one of our events on Nov. 5, 2019. I would like to stress this is a very important training to have as one can encounter an individual overdosing anywhere and with this training, you can potentially save that individual's life and give them another chance.
