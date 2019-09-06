WILLCOX- Crunching the numbers, the City of Willcox hires contracts with new legal attorney and prosecutor.
Bill Sims was hired by the City of Willcox as the city attorney in its August meeting, and on the city council’s September meeting included the hiring of Justin Allred as a city prosecutor on Thursday night.
“Sometimes experience outweighs costs, but when experience is equal you look at cost. And with a lot of these things, experience is equal so we look at cost,” said Willcox City Manager Caleb Blascke said. “We’re going through all of our contracts with the city with a fine-toothed comb to protect our citizens' tax dollars. That’s our job as a city, as a fiduciary agent for our citizens, is to protect our tax dollars and get the best services at a reasonable cost.”
Sims is the attorney for the City of Safford as well as the City of Globe and is from Phoenix. Allred is a resident of Willcox and will be handling code enforcement infractions and animal code violations.
According to Blanchske, the previous attorney's contract was up, and the city chose to not renew the contract and looked for a more cost-effective approach. The cost of the previous attorney's contract fee was $62,118, while and Blacshke estimates that through the city’s contract with Sims the city will pay between $30,000 to $40,000 per year. Simm’s fees are based on utilization and not a full time attorney with the city .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.