WILLCOX — International Night: Where one can experience a slice of another culture without airline fees.
The Willcox Middle School STEM Club is holding International Night Friday. The night features live dance performances from the traditional Indian performers Arthi Dance Group from Phoenix, and Encore Dance Academy from Willcox.
The event is free to the public, and sales from concessions will go to sponsor the Willcox Middle School STEM Club.
“I am looking forward to starting a new platform where people from different cultural backgrounds can share about their traditions and cultures. Not everyone has the opportunity to travel so this way people can have an opportunity to have a wider perspective on the world. I am hoping to raise funds for the Willcox Middle School STEM Club so we can have more activities for students of Willcox,” said Willcox middle school teacher Rebecca Bhasme.
“I want to include art along with science, technology, engineering and math. We have so many talented students in Willcox but there’s not so many platforms for students to showcase their talents. I want to get robotic kits and engineering kits, take students on field trips so they can learn from STEM professionals.”
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willcox High School auditorium. Concessions for sale include cookies, ice cream, and chips. If an individual simply wants to donate to the Willcox Middle School STEM club they may do so at the event.
“We would love to perform and honored to show the art and culture of India to the people of Willcox at International Night. I would like to thank Rebecca Bhasme from Willcox Middle School for giving this opportunity,” said Arthi Dance Group performer Asha Gopal.
“Our company dancers love to perform and this is a great opportunity for them to not only do that but to learn the Bollywood style of dance and stretch their dance knowledge and abilities. Miss Bhasme worked very hard at making this event happen,” said Amy Truscke, of Encore Dance Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.