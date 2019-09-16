September 8
8:56 a.m. - Officers responded to W. McCourt for a report of criminal damage done to a vehicle and domestic violence. Alezay Torres and Lauren Reyes were arrested and booked for the incident.
11:33 a.m. - Officers received a report of a missing/runaway 13-year-old male. The juvenile was located.
3:52 p.m. - Officers conducted a traffic stop at Airport and Ironwood. The driver was arrested, cited and released and the vehicle was impounded.
11:49 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded for a 32-year-old male having seizures. The patient was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
3:00 a.m. - Medics were responding to an unknown injury accident at I-10, MP 362, when they were cancelled enroute by Bowie Fire.
September 09
8:05 a.m. - Officers took a report of a found wallet that was located at Delos and Austin.
12:06 p.m. - Officers took a report of a fight at the high school.
12:58 p.m. - Officers responded to Riteway motel for a welfare check on a female. The crisis team contacted the Police Department and advised that a female was off her meds and was unstable. The female subject's guardians from out of state requested contact be made. Officers responded and made contact with the staff. Officers cleared the situation with negative contact with the female. A female matching the description was not found at the motel.
1:25 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Services responded to W. Willcox Tree for an elderly male that needed a lift assist.
2:05 p.m. - Arizona Department of Transportation crew located a wallet at I-10, MP 388. The wallet was turned over to the Department of Public Safety.
September 10
8:52 a.m. - Officers made responded to W. Hoch for a neighbor problem. Contact was made with both parties involved and both parties were advised on how to obtain a court order.
9:30 a.m. - Officers requested a Department Report for a fight at the Middle School. One juvenile was cited.
10:14 a.m. - Officers took a report of a medication theft.
1:03 p.m. - Officers responded to N. Haskell for an aggressive animal report. One female subject was unable to get out of her house due to the dog. Due to repeat contacts with the owner, charges are pending.
1:44 p.m. - Staff at Circle K on Rex Allen reported several needles in the trash can. Person Reporting was unsure if they were for medical or narcotic use. Officers responded and cleared after the needles where properly disposed of.
2:02 p.m.- Officers took a shoplifting report from Safeway.
5:48 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Services responded to the High School soccer field for an injured player. Emergency Medical Services was cancelled. The patient was taken to the emergency room by the parents.
9:59 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Services responded to W. Willow Tree for a subject who fell. The patient was taken to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
September 11
1:40 a.m. - Received a hit request on a male subject with a warrant from Pinal County. Negative extradition.
10:46 a.m. - Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Haskell for an elderly female that had fallen and injured her ankle and neck. The patient was transported to the emergency room.
11:40 a.m. - Police Department received several reports of a brush and vehicle fire on I-10, Westbound. There was a brush fire at MP 344 and a semi-trailer on fire at 341. An ADOT crew handled the brush fire. Sunsites Fire Department was also dispatched. Two Willcox Fire Department units remained on scene until cleared.
3:14 p.m. - Officers arrested a male subject for an outstanding warrant out of JP#4. The subject was booked into jail.
10:51 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Officers responded to N. Bisbee Ave for a fall injury.
September 13
7:16 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Flagstaff for an elderly female that had fallen and needed help to get up. Officers also responded to the location due to locked doors. E.M.S. went through the window to get in. E.M.S. cleared as the patient refused medical treatment. She needed a lift assist only.
7:59 a.m. - Officers responded to the elementary school for a burglary alarm in the front office. No assistance was needed upon arrival. IT (tech) staff was on site.
8:57 a.m. - Officers took a burglary report on N. Bowie. The neighbors had reported an open door at the house. Contact with the homeowner was made and they met with the Officers on scene.
9:12 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to S. Casas Lindas for a lift assist. E.M.S. transported the patient to the hospital.
11:31 a.m. - Officers responded to E. Stewart for two puppies that were found. Both puppies were transported to the shelter.
11:48 a.m. - Officers contacted a Bisbee Police Department Officer for a notification to the girlfriend of the suicide on Thursday. Contact was made with the girlfriend.
11:51 a.m. - Police Department received a request for a welfare check on an elderly male who was due to arrive at a friend's house and never showed up. Officers made contact with his last known address and then contacted other resources. The man was in the hospital in Tucson.
4:25 p.m. - Officers responded to N. Taylor Road to assist Cochise County Sheriff's Office with a burglary that was in progress. Two subjects were arrested, cited and released. Cochise County Sheriff's Office turned the case over to Willcox Police Department.
4:41 p.m. - Officers made a traffic stop. The driver was arrested, cited and released for driving on a suspended license and suspended registration.
10:07 p.m. - Officers and Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Patte Road and Mesa for a report of threats that were made involving multiple weapons.
September 14
5:55 a.m. - Medics were cancelled enroute by Bowie Fire for a 91-year-old female that needed a lift assist at E. 5th St. in Bowie. No medical assistance was needed.
6:49 p.m. - Medics responded to W. Mountain View Rd. for a 82-year-old female with a unknown medical problem.
