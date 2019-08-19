BISBEE — Two grants awarded to Cochise County will help provide vital services to victims of crime.
At its regular meeting Aug. 13, the Board of Supervisors approved an award of $22,100 to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The funds will go to the Cochise County Attorney’s Victim Witness Program to pay 45.83 percent of the program manager’s salary.
Additionally, the board approved a grant of $10,400, also from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for its victims’ rights services. The money will again help pay for a staff position.
Both programs are mandated by state law and help to keep victims updated on the law enforcement and court processes. The county receives the grants on an annual basis to help offset its costs.
The board also approved a location/owner transfer liquor license application for a Series No. 6 bar license, submitted by Andrea Dahlman Lewkowitz for 9 Acre Travel Complex, located at 2500 W. Business I-10, San Simon.
Applications submitted by Mitchell Ryan Webster for Portal Store and Portal Peak Lodge at 2358 S. Rock House Road, Portal, were also approved. Webster applied for a Series No. 10 (beer & wine store), Acquisition of Control Series No. 7 (beer and wine bar), and a Series No. 11 (hotel/motel) liquor license.
All applications will be sent to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control for a final decision.
In other business, Supervisor Tom Borer, R-Dist. 1, was elected chair of the board, with Supervisor Ann English, D-Dist. 2, continuing to serve as vice chair. Supervisor Peggy Judd, R-Dist. 3, has served as the chair since May 2018. The new roles will take effect Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.