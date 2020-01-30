PHOENIX- The Willcox area and Willcox Wine proceeded to shine in Phoenix at the annual wine festival.
This year 18 wineries were present at the annual Arizona Wine Festival in Heritage Square in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday was especially well attended with shoulder-to-shoulder lines for tastings. Willcox wines were featured, and the City of Willcox participated in the event with a booth displaying reading material on the city as well as locations around it for individuals who may be interested in visiting.
“We sold at least twice as much wine as we did (last year) so everybody was very happy about that. Mostly, Willcox was very well represented and featured, so we got to people about coming down for day trips and all the different things they could do there other than wine,” said Willcox wine maker Mark Phillips, who attended the event to pour for Golden Rule Vineyards. “People loved the wines. I had a lot of people who were from outside the state who were there visiting from the Midwest, and their reaction was they didn’t know that Arizona grew grapes, and that the wines were really great. They were really pleasantly surprised with how everything was tasting. We were happy about that. The crowd was good, they weren’t all the same people we always see. I think we were hitting some new markets and that’s what made me happy. Because many people hadn’t heard of Willcox, and definitely never heard of us, Golden Rule. Getting that kind of exposure was great.”
The 2019 festival had the attendance of 2,100. This year many of the wineries had to return to their storage to retrieve wines in order to not run out on Sunday. Already planning to return in a year’s time, the Arizona Wine Festival 2020 was visited by 3,700 tasters.
“The Arizona Wine Festival had a substantial turnout. People seemed to really enjoy themselves, which generated their interest in where these wineries are located,” said Community Outreach Specialist Jennifer Colby, who manned the City of Willcox booth with Jordan Parrish, who is a Willcox Business Engagement Specialist.
“As a city employee it was exciting to meet people from across the Southwest who wanted to learn more about Willcox. I am hoping to see some of these visitors at the spring festival,” said Colby.
