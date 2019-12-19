WILLCOX — ‘Twas the week before Christmas and Santa Claus came to the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library to read stories and visit with local children.
Last Friday morning, the library held its Christmas celebration with crafts, reading and a visit from ther jolly old elf.
“The party went really well. We had a great turnout and would like to thank Santa for coming to see the children. They each took turns sitting on Santa’s lap. They had a craft where they made Olaf the snowman, cookies with milk and, of course, candy canes,” said Michelle Leyvas, Library manager. “They received a bag with a book and other goodies. (We) hope to see all of them again next year and more.”
Also helping with the festivities was Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.