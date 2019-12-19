WILLCOX — ‘Twas the week before Christmas and Santa Claus came to the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library to read stories and visit with local children.

Last Friday morning, the library held its Christmas celebration with crafts, reading and a visit from ther jolly old elf.

“The party went really well. We had a great turnout and would like to thank Santa for coming to see the children. They each took turns sitting on Santa’s lap. They had a craft where they made Olaf the snowman, cookies with milk and, of course, candy canes,” said Michelle Leyvas, Library manager. “They received a bag with a book and other goodies. (We) hope to see all of them again next year and more.”

Also helping with the festivities was Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke.

