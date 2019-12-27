WILLCOX- The Friends of the Library Friendly Bookstore showcases local historical literature as well as some of the newest paperbacks and magazines.
The book sales from the Friendly Bookstore benefit the Willcox library as well as the Willcox school library. The books on the shelves include local history series depicting historical figures and events in and around the City of Willcox as well as Bowie. Histories of the Chiricahua Apache Tribe are also available in the bookstore.
Entirely volunteer-driven, the bookstore is kept alive by the hours of dedicated volunteers and donated books from within the community. Some of the books are donated to the store by the library.
“All the money other than just the regular building rent and electricity goes to the library. But we are a separate entity from the city. So we decide in working with the librarian on how the money should be spent. Every year we provide books for the Arizona collection, the children’s section, and we buy several hundred dollars worth in children’s books. We also provide funding for programs such as kids, teens, the general public, and seniors,” said bookstore volunteer Kathy Klump. “From the money here we bought 12 computers about three years ago for the library and then the next year we bought some more and the checkout computer station. We provide for most of the furniture in the library. This year we put in about $3,000 in shelving.”
Klump told the Range News that what the bookstore needs at this point is for people to remember that it exists and to visit it. Also, the bookstore is still in need of literature donations of books and magazines to continue to function.
“We need people to come and browse and see what we have. We have any kind of book you could want,” said Klump. “Some books are well used, some are like new, and some are new.”
The Friendly Bookstore is located at 125 East Maley Street in Willcox.
