WILLCOX- It was time for a change, so the Willcox Governing Board voted for a switch.
The Willcox Governing Board met on Tuesday to discuss multiple items which included the rearrangement of its board. The board unanimously agreed to elect Mark Hopkins, who was formerly the vice-president, president.
“May I learn to do it (the duties of president) with the grace and efficiencies as Mr. Owen has,” said Hopkins.
When the Range News asked Owens why the board made the switch, Owens said it was time for a change.
Bill Ryan was nominated as Clerk of the board, Hopkins was nominated as Vice President.
