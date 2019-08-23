COCHISE COUNTY- When stranded travelers needed aid, local entities and organizations worked together to help.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff Department press release, the bus had mechanical issues at roughly 2:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon. The bus broke down on Interstate 10 eastbound outside of Willcox near milepost 347. The sheriff department wished to thank all of the agencies who helped respond to the stranded travelers.
The bus was carrying 37 passengers, and several of the passengers began experiencing distress because of the heat. Healthcare Innovations responded to the bus location as well as the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The medical personnel expressed concern for the bus riders due to the heat, and the Red Cross issued the call for a cooling center to be set up at the Willcox High School.
Two bus riders had to be transported to Northern Cochise Community Hospital (NCCH) and were released. The replacement bus arrived to pick up the passengers at roughly 7:15 pm and the center was closed.
“Willcox Unified School District, as a designated county and Red Cross emergency location, was happy to join other Willcox area agencies such as Willcox DPS and NCCH to provide assistance to this group of travelers. Our high school provided a cool place to rest in our auditorium and helped provide water,” said Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis. “Our transportation department provided a bus to pick up the riders, and bring them to the school where they waited for a new bus until around 8 last night. I appreciate all our team and all the agencies that assisted in this effort. It shows what a great community we are. We are Willcox!”
