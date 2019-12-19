COCHISE COUNTY- Flames burned brightly on Thursday morning as local fire crews fought to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby home.
The Willcox Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire on Andrea Drive outside of Willcox Thursday morning. According to Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield, two trucks were used to beat back the blaze. A garage shed containing multiple vehicles were engulfed and was a complete loss.
“The fire was suppressed with a det gun, which shoots out pressurized water at about 1,500 gallons per minute,” said Hadfield. “Swift action saved the house from catching fire.”
The garage and vehicles in the garage were a complete loss. However, the home beside the garage was saved, and there were no injuries. Hadfield told the Range News that the fire department has no idea what could have caused the blaze.
