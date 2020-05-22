The fate of a 1940s-era car dealership in Willcox rests on the results of an EPA study being paid for with a recently awarded $600,000 grant.
Winemaker Mark Phillips believes the old Chevrolet car dealership on Haskell Avenue has great potential for a tasting room and winery, but the building has been untouched for decades because of there's a possibility hazardous waste leached from the old mechanic shop.
However, thanks to the Brownfields Assessment Program grant, testing can now be done at the car dealership.
“Phase one is mostly research, finding out what happened at the property for the past 60 years,” said Phillips.
Phillip said samples have already been sent to the EPA and he anticipates results in the next couple of weeks. He already knows the architecture has asbestos and lead-based paint, but if the tests show there has been ground contamination, additional tests will be needed. The auto repair shop built onto the property in the 1960s would be the most likely source of ground contamination due to potential leaks from the hydraulic lifts.
Before Phillips, who owns Folklore Wine Company, purchases the 14,000-foot building or ask his partners to do so, the EPA testing must be completed. His partners include Birds and Barrels Winery and Strive Vineyards.
“It’s a mid-century modern building,” said Phillips, “I would like to put it on the National Historic Register and I would like to really like to do a modernism week on the road.”
Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke told Phillips about the grant possibility and was excited about the potential of the expansion of local business in the downtown area.
“One clean business attracts another business. We saw that with Sunset Hotel and Isabels, they all work off each other. Once one goes in, it improves the outlying area tremendously and I really believe that is going to be the case with them,” said Blaschke. “That building has been sitting vacant for such a long time now, we’re really trying to improve that part of Haskell Avenue. That’s another entrance to our city.”
A portion of the EPA grant will also be used for testing at the Rivera Building located on 10th Street in Douglas.
