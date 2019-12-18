Santa at Ace

A wonderland of holiday cheer, sweets and music from the Cadillac Cowboys surround Cruz Morales, 3, of Willcox, as he tells Santa what he’d like for Christmas during the Ace Hardware event Saturday.

 Steve Reno Photo/Arizona Range News

WILLCOX — Santa was busy Saturday, dropping in to Ace Hardware during Ace’s thanks to their customers.

To show their appreciation to their customers, all of the sales on Saturday were tax free.

Santa arrived at noon, and there were free treats for anyone that dropped by.

