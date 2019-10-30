WILLCOX- A resilient main character, an arsonist, and a kidnapped teen take readers on an adventure in the newly published book, The Road to Tingle Creek, by local author Susan Guetter.
Guetter will be holding a book signing at the Double S Steakhouse in Willcox on November 16 beginning at 3 pm. The book, The Road to Tingle Creek, is Guetter’s first published work and encircles the fictional town of Tingle. A suspense-thriller, the book’s main character is a woman living in a town loosely based on Willcox and her adventures of survival in a rural setting when pitted against an arsonist-murderer.
“The book is set in a mythological town of Tingle Creek in the mythological county of Maley County, which I’ve stolen parts of Cochise, Graham, and Pima counties to create,” said Guetter. “I have put the mythological town of Tingle Creek in the Marsh-station road off of the I-10. The story starts in Wyoming with a 10-year-old girl whose parents are killed in a car accident and she ends up in foster care, and after a period of time she runs away from the last foster home she’s been in and goes in search of finding a family to take her in. She meets a boy when her new family takes her to scatter her deceased parents’ ashes, who later becomes her husband. Some 20 years later, her husband is a firefighter and he’s working fire in the national forest in New Mexico and is killed by the arsonist who set the wildfire. The arsonist, before setting the fire, kidnapped a teenage girl from Texas. And they get into Arizona, the teenaged girl gets away from her kidnapper and is given sanctuary by our main character. The arsonist sees the escaped teen at Connie’s house, Connie is our main character, and decides that the house and all its occupants have to be destroyed because he doesn’t know what she’s said and nobody gets away from him because she is his property.”
For those interested in finding out the ending to the story, Guetter’s The Road to Tingle Creek is available on Amazon.com, BarnsandNoble.com, and also will be available for sale at the book release on November 16. For more information about the book and to purchase it, the book is also available at www.sguetterauthor.com.
