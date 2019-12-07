railroad park
Brooke Curley Photo / Arizona Range News: Willcox Mayor Mike Laws, left, accepts a check from Willcox Wine member Rod Keeling.

WILLCOX- A check and thanks were exchanged on Thursday night.

This year’s Fall Wine Festival kicked off with several new activities including a Railroad Park fundraiser dinner. On Thursday night, Rod Keeling presented Mayor Mike Laws with the check for $800. The check was presented at the downtown vision meeting at the Willcox Commercial Building. 

“This is the kind of partnership that everybody wants, including a city. We’re asked to do a lot of things,” said Laws. “But when you have partners that come out of the woods and offer you a check, they want to be partners, they want to give back. That creates an atmosphere that we want to help. We appreciate it. Thank you very much.”

