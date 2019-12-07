WILLCOX- A check and thanks were exchanged on Thursday night.
This year’s Fall Wine Festival kicked off with several new activities including a Railroad Park fundraiser dinner. On Thursday night, Rod Keeling presented Mayor Mike Laws with the check for $800. The check was presented at the downtown vision meeting at the Willcox Commercial Building.
“This is the kind of partnership that everybody wants, including a city. We’re asked to do a lot of things,” said Laws. “But when you have partners that come out of the woods and offer you a check, they want to be partners, they want to give back. That creates an atmosphere that we want to help. We appreciate it. Thank you very much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.