BISBEE — The Sunsites-Pearce Fire District will purchase some new equipment, thanks to the Ak-Chin Indian Community.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors, acting as a pass-through agency, will receive $126,789.99 from the Ak-Chin Indian Community, which it will, in turn, forward to the Sunsites-Pearce Fire District.
Chief Joshua Steinberg said the money will be used to buy three state-of-the-art Tempus Pro cardiac monitors to replace current outdated machines.
The Fire District participates in a mutual aid agreement and assists other agencies within Cochise County, so residents across the region will benefit from the purchase, Steinberg said.
The board agreed to accept the grant at its regular meeting on Nov. 5.
