BISBEE - The improvement to Robbs Road, to help encourage visits to Willcox vineyards, is getting extra funding courtesy of the Board of Supervisors.
At its Jan. 28 meeting, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved an expenditure of $140,490 to allow for additional work to be carried out to complete the improvement of Robbs Road.
The project was initiated thanks to an Arizona Commerce Authority grant of $475,000, which was used to pave a three-mile stretch of the roadway, which is a major route for area vineyards, agricultural businesses and residents. The total cost of the project is around $1.5 million and will spur further investment in the region, as well as encourage more tourists to visit wine tasting rooms.
The additional funds, which include a $71,850 transfer from the Flood Control District, will pay for seeding, improved property access, and installation of culverts. The project is expected to be completed in February.
In other business, Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd unanimously agreed to approve three liquor licenses for businesses in Bowie and San Simon.
Andrea Dahlman Lewkowitz applied for Series No. 10 (beer and wine store) liquor licenses for the Bowie Travel Center, at 1275 Business Loop I-10, Exit 366, and the 9 Acre Travel Complex at 2500 E. Business I-10 in San Simon. Lewkowitz also received approval for the transfer of a Series No. 6 (bar) license for the 9 Acre Travel Complex.
The board noted that Lewkowitz is making a significant investment in Cochise County. The board’s decision will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control for final approval.
