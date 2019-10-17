COCHISE COUNTY- A gas line was hit by a tractor attachment, resulting in a heavy leak on Tuesday.
The Willcox Volunteer Fire Department was called Tuesday to a gas leak on West Black Road, at roughly 12:00pm. The leak was located roughly 9 miles out of town and on a line of gas pipe called a “Dead Line,” meaning that the line traveled to a dead end.
“These guys were doing cleanup around it, disregarded the big yellow sign that said Buried Gas Line and hit the cap with a scraper (a tractor implement) and cracked it,” said Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield.
It took the fire department as well as the Southwest Gas team an hour and a half to close the leak. Due to the fact that the line was in a rural area, there was only one family that was told of the incident and left their home for several hours. According to Hadfield, although the gas was headed to a dead-end, the amount of pressure in the pipe was 500 pounds per square inch. If a spark had ignited the gas, Hadfield said the fireball would have been quite large.
Hadfield expressed his gratitude to Southwest Gas for their professionalism, as well as to the fire department.
