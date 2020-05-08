The City of Willcox is in the process of replacing the main water pipe running under Soto Street, which could cause intermittent water outages.
Jeff Stoddard, director of utilities for the City of Willcox estimated the eight-inch water main was installed within the city in the 1950s or 1960s. Residents who may be impacted by the water outages – which should last no more than eight hours total – have received fliers. The city will also post outage updates on its Facebook page.
Once the work is complete, city crews repave Soto Street from Haskell to the intersection of Soto and Curtis.
Linda Stoddard, utilities administrative assistant for the city, said the cost of materials is $15,000. The complete cost will not be available until the project is completed.
Jeff Stoddard hopes to finish the project by Tuesday night.
