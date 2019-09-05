BOWIE — Applicants are being sought to fill a current vacancy on the Bowie Elementary School District Governing Board. The successful candidate will be appointed by Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay.
All qualified residents are encouraged to apply. To be eligible to hold this seat a person must be a registered voter, be at least 18 years of age, and have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office. Applicants or their spouses cannot be employed by the school district.
Anyone interested should e-mail a letter of interest and resume to kmadden@cochise.az.gov or mail to Cochise County School Superintendent, 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603, or fax 520-432-7136.
Candidates should include information about themselves, including education and work experience, why they would like to be a board member, their home address, email, and contact telephone numbers. Letters of recommendation or support can also be included.
Applicants will be contacted for an interview by the school superintendent.
For more details contact Nikki Madden at kmadden@cochise.az.gov or call 520-432-8951.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.