BOWIE — Bowie Unified School District is accepting registrations for students in preschool to grade 12.

Registration is Saturday, July 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parents needs to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate, proof of residence (such as a utility bill), and a copy of the child’s immunization record.

BUSD is also accepting registration all next week, from July 29 to Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If special accommodations are needed, such as evening hours, call 520-253-0813.

School starts Aug. 7, 2019 at 7:45 a.m.

