BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was recently recognized for his work with students.
Dannels was given the Outstanding Business Person of the Year award by the Association of Career and Technical Education of Arizona.
Dannels was given the award July 17 at the 44th annual ACTE Summer Conference for Career and Technical Education at the Westin La Paloma.
“Willcox Unified School District congratulates Sheriff Dannels on this recognition and thanks him and the Sheriff's Office for assisting us in starting our law enforcement classes at the high school,” said Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis. “(The programs) are a great addition to our college and career readiness programs. We thank all the law enforcement agencies that work so closely with us in providing education and protection in our schools and community.”
According to a release issued by the Cochise County Sheriff Department, Dennels said he felt honored as an award recipient.
"It is a true honor to be a part of the career development program in Cochise County high schools, and though I am being given the award today, I have to share it with all of our staff who are so dedicated in making law enforcement a positive career choice for our youth; and we hope to keep our kids working and living in Cochise County after they graduate,” Dannels said. “There is no better feeling than when a high school student who has participated in the CTE law enforcement program applies to work with the Sheriff's Office and be (a) part of our team! Our successes are your successes, and I am honored to accept this award."
The CTE program is specifically geared to educate high- school-level students about requirements coinciding with public safety careers. Training within the program includes active shooter training, defensive driving, an Arizona Revised Statutes overview and report writing. These trainings coincide with the duties of an Arizona law enforcement officer.
