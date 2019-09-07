BISBEE — With Arizona predicted to have the highest number of Alzheimer’s and dementia cases in the nation by 2025, Cochise Health & Social Services is offering a program designed to help caregivers.
The Finding Meaning & Hope program is a free, 10-week course that runs every Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13.
The goal is to provide caregivers with techniques to reduce stress and gain resiliency.
“Caring for a family member often takes a tremendous toll,” said health educator Alexandra Rivera. “We encourage local caregivers to take advantage of this course to help them with their own health and well-being.”
The course will be held at the Ethel H. Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma Street, Sierra Vista. Caregivers can watch a video to find out more about the program at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqhC1g1imuk&feature=youtu.be.
For more info and to register contact Alexandra Rivera at arivera@cochise.az.gov or 520-432-9496.
