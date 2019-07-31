PHOENIX — As the number of nonvaccinated children increases across the nation, Arizona is turning to educators to stem that growth.
In a joint letter issued by the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona Department of Health Services, AZDHS Director Cara Christ and Arizona Supervisor of Public Instructor Kathy Hoffman encouraged teachers to combat misinformation regarding vaccines and safeguard the children in classrooms.
“Vaccines are safe and effective. While some parents you encounter may argue against this fact, the science is clear: Vaccines are among the most studied medical products in the world and are continuously monitored for safety and effectiveness. When your students (and staff) are fully vaccinated, they are less likely to become ill with a vaccine-preventable disease and thus less likely to spread disease to other students, staff and families on your campus who are unable to be vaccinated due to their age or a compromising medical condition,” the letter read. “As the new school year approaches, we ask for your support in helping us ensure your students are fully vaccinated.”
After measles made a striking comeback in Washington, New York and other pockets around the country, communities have ramped up efforts to dispel myths and vaccinate children against diseases.
The World Health Organization estimated that 20 million children weren’t vaccinated in 2018. The result is that the number of measles cases doubled from 2017, reaching 350,000 reported cases.
“Because measles is so contagious, an outbreak points to communities that are missing out on vaccines due to access, costs or, in some places, complacency. We have to exhaust every effort to immunize every child,” UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore wrote.
“For their role in preventing needless illness and death, vaccines are recognized as the greatest public health achievements of both the 20th and 21st centuries, Hoffman and Christ said. “We greatly appreciate everything (schools) and your staff do to ensure students are safe, healthy and ready to learn.”
In Cochise County, 2.3 percent of students are not vaccinated, claiming personal belief exemption, and 0.5 percent are not vaccinated claiming medical exemption.
