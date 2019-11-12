WILLCOX- Charlie LeSueur, Western Film Historian and master of ceremonies for Wild Bunch Film Festival passed away on November 10.
LeSueur was named Arizona's Official Western Film Historian in 2014, and has appeared over 200 commercials, television programs as well as radio shows. He also wrote multiple books.
“Sadly, Arizona's Official Film Historian, Charlie LeSueur passed away at his home in Mesa, AZ on Sunday, November 10th. Charlie was our friend and The Wild Bunch Film Festival's emcee and award show co-host for the last three years in Willcox, AZ. He will be missed by us and so many others. He made an indelible mark on the world of Cowboys and leaves an enormous hole within the western lifestyle community.,” said Rock Whitehead, Wild Bunch Film Festival director. “Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to all of his family, friends, and fans. RIP Charlie.”
The Wild Bunch Film Festival is an annual event and a national western screenplay and movie competition. Located at the Willcox Historic Theater, independent screenwriters and directors mingle as the festival spanned Rex Allen Days weekend. The festival spans over three days of film screenings and a red carpet award show. This year the show was hosted by Charlie LeSueur and Bobbi Jeen Olson, and included multiple filmmaker Q&A sessions.
"Charlie LeSueur will be missed. He was not only very professional at everything he did, but his knowledge of not just western movies but also movie trivia was of the highest quality,” said Willcox Historic Theater Manager Gary Clement. “I have learned from my time working with him on being able to up my knowledge and skill thanks to his professionalism at what he did.”
