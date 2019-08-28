B-Troop, U.S 4th Cavalry

B-Troop, U.S 4th Cavalry will conduct a special living history event at Fort Bowie on Saturday.

 Contributed Photo

BOWIE — Volunteer members of B-Troop, U.S 4th Cavalry, from Fort Huachuca, will conduct a living history event at Fort Bowie National Historic Site.

Mounted members of the cavalry will ride through the park and conduct a special ceremony at the old post cemetery.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., after which the cavalry will ride to the fort ruins and visitor center. They will be on hand to answer questions and talk with the public.

Those who plan to attend the ceremony should allow enough time to hike the half-mile trail to the cemetery.

Fort Bowie is a hike-in site. To access the visitor center, prepare for a three-mile round-trip hike. Hikers should ensure there is enough water and snacks, plus have appropriate footwear for the visit.

For more information about the event or directions, contact the Fort Bowie NHS Visitor Center at 520-847-2500.

Tags

Load comments