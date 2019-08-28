BOWIE — Volunteer members of B-Troop, U.S 4th Cavalry, from Fort Huachuca, will conduct a living history event at Fort Bowie National Historic Site.
Mounted members of the cavalry will ride through the park and conduct a special ceremony at the old post cemetery.
The ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., after which the cavalry will ride to the fort ruins and visitor center. They will be on hand to answer questions and talk with the public.
Those who plan to attend the ceremony should allow enough time to hike the half-mile trail to the cemetery.
Fort Bowie is a hike-in site. To access the visitor center, prepare for a three-mile round-trip hike. Hikers should ensure there is enough water and snacks, plus have appropriate footwear for the visit.
For more information about the event or directions, contact the Fort Bowie NHS Visitor Center at 520-847-2500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.