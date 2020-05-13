Amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic, some great news for our readers and advertisers comes to our community from Wick Communications Co. June 3 is the planned launch for the Herald/Review county edition.
The physical paper will be distributed to Arizona Range News subscribers and single-copy readers on Wednesdays with online content available every day at myheraldreview.com.
While the Range News will be suspended as an independent publication, the Willcox community will continue to have a dedicated reporter to cover local news and sports. The Herald/Review county edition will be a more robust and informative newspaper including county news and local news for Benson/St. David, Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox produced by a cadre of reporters in our company. It will also include local views and opinions, state and national news as well as county-wide prep sports and events when they return. Other content will include countywide classifieds and obituaries, plus comics and other features.
Through our cross-sales program, advertisers will have the ability to reach a larger county audience.
A new day has dawned where many of us now conduct our businesses in very different ways. The newspaper industry is no exception. Our new Herald/Review county edition is one such change that underlies our commitment to remain sustainable and continue to provide the news and information you need.
Our ability to provide quality local journalism and assist our advertisers in marketing themselves depends directly on our own financial health. But this is not business as usual; It won’t be for the foreseeable future. We are taking action to ensure we can continue to report what’s happening in Willcox and Cochise County communities and, especially now, the continued impacts of Covid-19.
Willcox community news coverage can continue to be accessed through myheraldreview.com, Herald/Review smartphone app, and Morning Blend newsletter. All of these digital channels are included as part of your current Arizona Range News print subscription. Our app provides immediate notifications of important information and our e-newsletter offers a great preview of what content to look for that day. If you have willcoxrangenews.com bookmarked you will be redirected seamlessly to myheraldreview.com.
We count our blessings that we have a digital platform which allows us to continue sharing our hard work 24/7. We are committed to serve the Willcox community for the long term. This change will help us do that while providing our readers even more content.
We also want to thank our advertising supporters as well as our subscribers. If you are not a subscriber yet, we ask that you do subscribe by going online to myheraldreview.com/membership or visit myheraldreview.com and click on the subscribe button.
Print readers who have not already registered to access content online are encouraged to call 520-458-9440 or visit myheraldreview.com. There is no additional charge to print subscribers for online access.
Thank you for your continued support. We will power through and continue to inform and help bind our community for generations to come.
Questions about website login or activation can be directed to Herald/Review Media’s customer service at 520-458-9440. The new county edition will start publishing on Wednesday, June 3. The Arizona Range News office will officially be closed on Friday, June 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.