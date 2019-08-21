WILLCOX — A man is wanted for brandishing a weapon after a woman stared at the man’s girlfriend “the wrong way.”
On July 27, Willcox Police took a report about a weapons threat. The victim reported that he, his girlfriend and a friend had stopped at the Rex Allen Drive Circle K. Upon leaving the store, they came upon a Jesse Ruiz, 27.
The victim told police that as he and his girlfriend were walking to the car, Ruiz said his girlfriend was looking at Ruiz’s girlfriend the “wrong way.”
According to the report, the victim told the authorities that Ruiz said if she didn’t stop, Ruiz would take care of the problem by “taking care of him.” After saying this, Ruiz reportedly pulled out a handgun from his shorts and held it next to his body.
The responding officer had the victim’s girlfriend and friend fill out witness reports and advised the victim to apply for an order of protection against Ruiz.
The responding officer attempted to locate Ruiz; however, after visiting Ruiz’s home, dispatch received a call from Ruiz who asked if the police were looking for him. A Willcox Police officer called Ruiz back but had to tell him repeatedly that he could not discuss the case over the phone and that Ruiz should come into the station. Ruiz reportedly said that he would not and that he had things to do.
The victim told the reporting officer that he wanted to press charges, and victim rights were issued.
An active warrant was issued on Ruiz on July 29 for disorderly conduct with a weapon and two counts of threatening to cause injury or damage to person or property.
Charges are pending, and all persons are innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
