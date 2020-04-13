Amazing. That’s the word Jeanette Aston used to describe how she felt when she realized on March 23 the Mount Graham Safe House had just offered shelter to its 6,000 domestic violence victim.
Back in the mid-90s, a group that called itself the Save Committee formed after a series of violent acts took place.
“They realized there was domestic violence here and no place for the victims to go if they wanted to leave,” Aston said.
The safe house opened in 1995 as a three-bedroom shelter with just 10 beds. It now has 32 beds and is a full-service shelter. They even have a high school education program to teach teens about acceptable dating behavior.
Aston, who became the shelter’s executive director 21 years ago, said the shelter now has a $700,000 annual budget, thanks to grant funding and community donations.
“The community has always been very responsive to us,” Aston said. “We just put out a request for food and we’ve been blessed day after day.”
Again, Aston said, it’s just been an amazing experience.
“We were at 300 people when I started and to know that we’ve helped that many people over the years feels good,” she said.
At the same time, Aston pointed out that those who come to them for help also deserve praise. They put in a lot of work rebuilding their lives.
“We’re a tool for them to use,” she said.
Felicia Herbert, an outreach coordinator and victim advocate at the shelter, said the shelter has provided services to men, women and children from throughout Arizona.
When other shelters are full, the Mount Graham Safe House will
