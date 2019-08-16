WILLCOX- Authorities urge parents to teach their children about the danger of strangers as they attempt to locate another suspicious person.
The Willcox Police Department published a press release on Friday afternoon in the attempt to locate a man who asked a local girl if she wanted a ride. The girl is unharmed, and ran to her house after she refused the offer of a ride. This is the second incident within two weeks of a child being asked if they needed a ride from practice after school.
At this point, the Willcox Police Department is looking for a caucasian man roughly 30 to 40 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt. According to the press release, the vehicle the man is driving is a gray two door Toyota pickup truck with the words “Toyota” in black writing on the back. The truck also had multiple scratches and dents on it. The last known location of this man was on West Airport Road and Lippse Drive, in Willcox.
“Please be sure to tell your kids not to talk to strangers and don’t take rides from strangers,” said Willcox Detective Callahan-English, who is in charge of the investigation. “We really need to push that right now, especially with this potentially becoming an issue because this is our second similar instance.”
Callahan-English told the Range News that she has incorporated multiple agencies including the Highway Patrol and the Cochise County Sheriff Department. Also Callahan-English sent the Attempt to Locate to Benson as well. If anyone has any information regarding this individual it is recommended that they contact the Willcox Police Department, Attention: Detective Callahan-English, at 520-384-4673.
