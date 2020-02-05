Football coach
Arizona Range News File Photo: Alonzo Highsmith Jr. 

 Photo by David Brown

WILLCOX- The consequence of Highsmith’s resignation was discussed on Tuesday night.

The Willcox School Governing Board went into a brief executive session on Tuesday night regarding the discussion of the resignation and contract terms of Alonzo Highsmith Jr. Highsmith was hired to be the High School Physical Education and Weights instructor in 2017.

“I make a motion that we accept the recommendation of the superintendent to assess the liquidated damages,” said board member Gary Clement while the board was in session, “Of $1,000 to Alonzo Highsmith for contract termination.”

The board unanimously agreed on the motion. When asked regarding who would fill the empty position left by Highsmith, the Willcox Superintendent Kevin Davis told the Range News that the school currently has a substitute filling the position.

