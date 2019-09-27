cleanup

Contributed Photo/Courtesy Ainslee Sullivan: Willcox students, from left, Ruby Figueroa 10, and pup, Oreo, Luz Pacheco 12, and Selina Salcido 11, prepare to head out at Keiller Park to pick up trash on Willcox Clean Up Day Friday. Also helping out are Steve Marlatt and Antonio Pedrego, foreground, and Jordan Parrish and Jennifer Colby.

WILLCOX- Tornado debris and collected trash were picked up and put into its proper place in the garbage on Friday.

The City of Willcox organized a community cleanup on Friday morning. Roughly 50 people attended the cleanup which started at 7:00am. Teachers, boy scouts, and students worked together with City of Willcox officials.

“We were ecstatic to have such a large turnout of people who worked very hard today to maintain our beautiful town,” said Willcox Community Outreach Specialist Jennifer Colby. Willcox is blessed with such a caring and selfless community whose locals are always happy to contribute.”

All of the individuals who participated in the cleanup received vouchers from McDonalds to buy either breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Volunteers focused on cleaning the entrances to the City of Willcox as well as Quail Park and near the bridge.

