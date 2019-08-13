PHOENIX — For organizations working to deal with opioid abuse, a newly available funding opportunity could help boost their efforts.
Earlier this month, the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family announced that applications are being accepted for the Arizona State Opioid Response Grant Program. More than $1.2 million in grants will be awarded to programs that can support full implementation of the Arizona Rx Drug Toolkit.
Grant applications are invited from “Arizona entities that include nonprofit (501)©(3) organizations; local, county-based substance abuse prevention coalitions; Arizona tribal nations, coalitions and communities; and any partnership with those organizations (an Arizona fiscal agent must be designated),” the office wrote in a press release.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2019. Grants have a maximum annual award of $150,000 per recipient and are renewable for up to two years.
“The full implementation of the Arizona Rx Drug Toolkit would include program development related to each of the toolkit’s five strategies,” the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family wrote in a press release.
Those strategies, listed at substanceabuse.az.gov, are: “Reduce illicit acquisition and diversion of prescription drugs; promote responsible prescribing and dispensing policies and practices; enhance Rx drug practices and policies in law enforcement; increase public awareness and patient education about Rx drug misuse and abuse; enhance assessment and referral to substance abuse treatment.”
For assistance regarding grant applications, contact Procurement Manager Sarah Bean at sbean@az.gov.
