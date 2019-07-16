WILLCOX — The Willcox Department of Public Safety Fire Division was recently provided drinks from the local franchise of Family Dollar.
A Drink Drive was conducted by the local management and employees. The Drink Drive consisted of members of the public being asked to purchase bottled, non-alcoholic, beverages, and those beverages are then donated to the Willcox Volunteer Fire Department.
Over a short period of time Family Dollar sold out of bottled water and the public then began purchasing carbonated beverages. In total 211 beverages were donated to the Willcox Volunteer Fire Department.
This drive was spearheaded by Delia Mendez, Jolene Lippse, as well as all Family Dollar employees. This drive was in response to the growing fire season and the need to hydrate firefighters who are working in the heat and on the fire line.
“It is absolutely amazing what this community does for one another and the amount of support that is provided to our first responders,” said Dale Hadfield, Willcox Public Safety director. “We are humbled at the support and love to serve. We will be there in you hour of need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.