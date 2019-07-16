Interstate Fire

Willcox firefighters will stay hydrated when battling blazes thanks to Family Dollar’s recent Drink Drive.

 Contributed Photo

WILLCOX — The Willcox Department of Public Safety Fire Division was recently provided drinks from the local franchise of Family Dollar.

A Drink Drive was conducted by the local management and employees. The Drink Drive consisted of members of the public being asked to purchase bottled, non-alcoholic, beverages, and those beverages are then donated to the Willcox Volunteer Fire Department.

Over a short period of time Family Dollar sold out of bottled water and the public then began purchasing carbonated beverages. In total 211 beverages were donated to the Willcox Volunteer Fire Department.

This drive was spearheaded by Delia Mendez, Jolene Lippse, as well as all Family Dollar employees. This drive was in response to the growing fire season and the need to hydrate firefighters who are working in the heat and on the fire line.

“It is absolutely amazing what this community does for one another and the amount of support that is provided to our first responders,” said Dale Hadfield, Willcox Public Safety director. “We are humbled at the support and love to serve. We will be there in you hour of need.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments