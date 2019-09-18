WILLCOX — Who is ready to start the soccer season? Willcox!
The AYSO youth soccer held opening ceremonies Saturday morning. The ceremony included a parade around the city, moving down North Haskell Avenue.
According to AYSO Willcox Regional Commissioner Myra Hernandez, the Willcox soccer season may be starting a week late, but things in the Willcox soccer world are going well.
“We’re off to a good season, and we hope that the soccer season stays that way,” Hernandez said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.