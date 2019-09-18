Soccer Parade

The Dancin’ Strawberries and the Black Panthers, with co-coach Brian Magana in the middle, enjoyed their place in the AYSO soccer parade Saturday in Willcox.

 Steve Reno Photo/Arizona Range News

WILLCOX — Who is ready to start the soccer season? Willcox!

The AYSO youth soccer held opening ceremonies Saturday morning. The ceremony included a parade around the city, moving down North Haskell Avenue.

According to AYSO Willcox Regional Commissioner Myra Hernandez, the Willcox soccer season may be starting a week late, but things in the Willcox soccer world are going well.

“We’re off to a good season, and we hope that the soccer season stays that way,” Hernandez said.

