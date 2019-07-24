The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute 13-3825, which requires law enforcement agencies to inform the public when the release of information will enhance public safety and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: Ball, Earl
Age: 80
Race: W
Sex: M
Height 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Hazel
619 S. Cochise Ave., Willcox, Ariz.
Sexual conduct with a minor/sexual exploitation of a minor
Level III offender
This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and has advised the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that he will be living in the location listed above. This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief than an informed public is a safer public. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office sex offender registration personnel may be reached at 1-800-362-0812, extension 9504. The Sheriff’s Office has personnel available to help you join or establish a neighborhood watch program.
If you have information regarding this or any offender, call 800-362-0812, ext. 9504.
