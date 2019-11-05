WILLCOX- The majority of the ballots have been counted, and the unofficial results are in regarding the Willcox school bond possibility.

Tuesday night was election night, and the majority of the ballots have been counted regarding the Willcox school bond. There were 610 votes for the bond, and 672 against the bond counted as of 7:39 pm Tuesday night. There were 3,528 registered voters and only 1,284 ballots were cast regarding the bond election.

“It’s highly disappointing,” said Willcox school board member Gary Clement. “It would have been nice to help all the schools and refurbishing and supplying them with the needed infrastructure.”

To view the counted ballot results, visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections/election-results

