WILLCOX- Red Ribbon Week was formed the same year as Willcox Against Substance Abuse.
This year’s Red Ribbon weekdays this year are October 23-31, and Willcox Against Substance Abuse will be working in the schools to be a voice of education and awareness. The Nationwide Red Ribbon campaign was created in 1985 in response to the murder of the DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, who was tortured to death by drug cartels. The week was created as a symbol to raise awareness of his murder and the damage caused by drugs in America.
“It is to bring awareness to the drug crisis. We are learning more about it all the time, and I think that there is more awareness now than there was when we started,” said WASA Director Sally White."We’ll be giving out wristbands, ribbons, pencils, and badges. It’s just to bring awareness to the drug crisis because it didn’t get solved. I think there were high hopes in the early years that if there was enough focus we could shut it down. Unfortunately, it didn’t work that way, but we are learning more all the time and I think we are growing a more savvy group of kids.”
WASA will be holding rallies, and the WASA will have Red Ribbon Week poster contests.
“We are going to make sure that every kid has either a red ribbon, or a lanyard, or wristband, something that says prevent drugs and Red Ribbon Week,” said White.
