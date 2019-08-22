WILLCOX — The Cowboy Hall of Fame is eyeing modern-day storytelling in the effort to pass the cowboy way of life along to younger generations.
The Cowboy Hall of Fame, which has been in existence for 36 years, has separated from the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture over the past year. The Rex Allen Museum took over the Cowboy Hall of Fame, and Rex Allen Jr. requested that Eddie Browning be in charge of the Hall of Fame Banquet.
On Aug. 9, individuals enshrined in the hall gathered for breakfast at Studio 128 to discuss a future partnership with the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts. Among the items discussed was a film Studio 128 has produced about the Cowboy Hall of Fame, which will be shown at the upcoming dinner about the hall.
Also, Eddie Browning said that the Willcox Historic Theater will house a virtual Western Heritage Center, where visitors can put on virtual reality glasses and see the local cowboy culture at work, including roping, branding and herding cattle.
“We now have the opportunity . . . so it was suggested that maybe this would be a home for the videos (interviews of inductees). We were working on the idea, what else could we do? So the idea came up for the Western Heritage Center,” Browning said.
“This would be the home for the video versions of your life. We tried to say, ‘We’re going to make a movie out of the book.’ The museum is still the book of the stories, and they’ll always stay there. But we’re going to have a new home for the video version of it. We’ve come up with the idea that we want to capture the cowboy way of life. And we are working on the pretty ambitious project of capturing the day-to-day activities that go on on a ranch. We’re trying to set this up as an educational thing for the general public to see.”
